Russia emphasizes easing of tension in Karabakh conflict zone

YEREVAN, January 15. /ARKA/. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov urged today the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to ease the tension along the contact line in the conflict zone. Speaking at a news conference Lavrov said the parties should take additional measures to make the situation along the line of contact calmer, which he said would help to move to a political settlement of the conflict, TASS reported.



According to the Russian foreign minister, the Nagorno-Karabakh problem can not be solved by one document once and for all. "We need a step-by-step approach that will reflect an accord on what is possible now and will determine ways of working on issues that require additional discussion in the interests of reaching a final settlement, including the status of Nagorno-Karabakh,’ he said.



Lavrov stressed that Russia can not have concrete plans to resolve this conflict, "because only the parties to the conflict themselves can solve the problem." According to the minister, together with other participants in the process, Russia helps create conditions for reaching a comprehensive settlement of the conflict. "We expect that some positive impulses will follow from both Azerbaijan and Armenia,’ he added.



The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict erupted into armed clashes after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s as the predominantly Armenian-populated enclave of Azerbaijan sought to secede from Azerbaijan and declared its independence backed by a successful referendum.



On May 12, 1994, the Bishkek cease-fire agreement put an end to the military operations. A truce was brokered by Russia in 1994, although no permanent peace agreement has been signed. Since then, Nagorno-Karabakh and several adjacent regions have been under the control of Armenian forces of Karabakh.



Nagorno-Karabakh is the longest-running post-Soviet era conflict and has continued to simmer despite the relative peace of the past two decades, with snipers causing tens of deaths a year. On April 2, 2016, Azerbaijan launched military assaults along the entire perimeter of its contact line with Nagorno-Karabakh. Four days later a cease-fire was reached. -0-





15:35 15.01.2018