Armenia bans import and sale of right-hand drive cars

YEREVAN, January 11. /ARKA/. The government of Armenia has approved today a decision banning the import and sale of vehicles with right-hand steering wheels starting from April 1, 2018. Transport, communications and information technology minister Vahan Martirosyan said Armenia uses officially right-hand traffic. However, there is no a strict regulation regarding which side of the car the steering wheel should be located, and cars with both right and left hand steering wheels can be found on the roads.



The minister said traffic rules are established for vehicles with steering wheels on the left side. Consequently, road signs, lines, traffic lights are installed for cars with right-hand drive cars.



The move had sparked a series of protests in Yerevan by owners of cars with right-hand steering wheels. As a result the government made a major concession to the protesters allowing them to continue using or reselling their cars in Armenia while maintaining the ban on car imports.



"The restriction will not apply to cars with right-hand drive, imported and operated in Armenia until April 1," the minister said.



He said according to statistics provided by the Traffic Police, the number of accidents involving right-hand steering wheel cars is 28% higher than with left-hand steering wheels and the number of victims is higher 39%.



There are more than 36,000 cars with right-hand drive in Armenia, Most of them are cheap second-hand vehicles manufactured in Japan. Last year some 13,100 such cars were imported to Armenia.





14:43 11.01.2018