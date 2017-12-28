Satik Seyranyan elected chairwoman of Union of Journalists of Armenia

YEREVAN, December 28. /ARKA/. By a vote of 57 to one the editor-in-chief of 68 Zham (168 hours) newspaper and a TV presenter Satik Seyranyan has been elected chairwoman of the Union of Journalists of Armenia at a congress of the union today.

The Union of Journalists of Armenia is a non-governmental organization uniting professional journalists of television, radio and news agencies. It  was established in 1959. Satik Seyranyan has replaced Astghik Gevorkyan who held the position since 1992. -0-

