Ameriabank leads Armenia's mortgage market with 22% share and a portfolio of over AMD 285bn

YEREVAN, 25 October. /ARKA/. Ameriabank has been the leading bank in Armenia in recent years in terms of mortgage loan portfolio holding 22 per cent of the market, Ameriabank's Head of Long-Term Banking Services Vahram Gevorgyan told reporters on Friday.

‘The trust and interest of our clients have significantly increased. As a result, our mortgage loan portfolio has surged by more than AMD 50 billion this year, exceeding the threshold of AMD 285 billion (as of 30 September 2024),’ Gevorgyan said.

He noted that Ameriabank is the first in the market for its ecosystem solutions.

According to him, in the first 9 months of 2024, almost 50% of mortgages were provided online through the MyHome platform.

‘MyHome is our property ecosystem that showcases interesting and multiple market offers. customers are able to do in minutes and online the entire primary market lending process - flat selection, loan application, loan approval and so on,’ Gevorgyan said.

17:48 10/25/2024