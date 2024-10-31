Armenia contributes $93 million more to EEU budget than receives - Papoyan

YEREVAN, 31 October. /ARKA/. Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan revealed today that between January and October 2025 Armenia contributed $231 million worth of tax levies to the common budget of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and received back $138 million.

‘That is, Armenia contributed $93.3 million more to the EEU budget than it received. In 2023, the negative balance was $292 million,’ he said.-0-

16:05 10/31/2024