Armenia contributes $93 million more to EEU budget than receives - Papoyan

Armenia contributes $93 million more to EEU budget than receives - Papoyan

YEREVAN, 31 October. /ARKA/. Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan revealed today that between January and October 2025 Armenia contributed $231 million worth of tax levies to the common budget of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and received back $138 million.

‘That is, Armenia contributed $93.3 million more to the EEU budget than it received. In 2023, the negative balance was $292 million,’ he said.-0-

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

16:05 10/31/2024

Armenia, EEU
Новости Армении АМИ Новости-Армения



 

Main news

Today

17:00 Economic development more important than recognition of Armenian Genocide - Armenian minister

16:40 Armenia certifies 4 local geographical names as national brands

16:05 Armenia contributes $93 million more to EEU budget than receives - Papoyan

Most read

Russian defence ministry says Islamic State leader may have b...
16/06 Russian defence ministry says Islamic State leader may have b...
« October 2024

Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 

AMI "Novosti-Armenia"
Login
Username:
Password:
Forgot?

Registration
If you are new on the site, please fill out the registration form.

Enter the website you can use your account on any of the following services.

×