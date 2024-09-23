Belarus opposed to extension of validity of import tariff amounts distribution norms

YEREVAN, November 27. /ARKA/. Belarus will not support the proposal to extend again the validity of the current norms of distribution of the amounts of import customs tariffs, Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian president, said Tuesday as he met with the heads of the governments of the Eurasian Economic Union member countries.



He is quoted by BelTA as saying that the problem of import customs duties calculation norms remains unsolved.



In his words, the matter has long been discussed on May 14 at the supreme council’s session in Sochi.



Lukashenko is convinced that the proposal to extend the validity of the norms is absolutely not beneficial to Belarus.



In his opinion, the country will find itself in disadvantage. That is why, he said, it is necessary “to make every effort to find a just solution”.



TASS reported earlier that the amendments to the agreement on accession of Kyrgyzstan to the Eurasian Economic Union’s treaty signed on April 11, 2017 in Moscow specify the amount distribution norms for each member country – 1.22% for Armenia, 4.456% for Belarus, 7.055% for Kazakhstan, 1.9% for Kyrgyzstan and 85.265% for Russia.



Another protocol, signed on May 14, 2018 in Sochi, extends the norms application terms validity. -0---





13:50 11/27/2018