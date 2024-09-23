Belarus opposed to extension of validity of import tariff amounts distribution norms

Belarus opposed to extension of validity of import tariff amounts distribution norms

YEREVAN, November 27. /ARKA/. Belarus will not support the proposal to extend again the validity of the current norms of distribution of the amounts of import customs tariffs, Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian president, said Tuesday as he met with the heads of the governments of the Eurasian Economic Union member countries. 

He is quoted by BelTA as saying that the problem of import customs duties calculation norms remains unsolved. 

In his words, the matter has long been discussed on May 14 at the supreme council’s session in Sochi. 

Lukashenko is convinced that the proposal to extend the validity of the norms is absolutely not beneficial to Belarus.

In his opinion, the country will find itself in disadvantage. That is why, he said, it is necessary “to make every effort to find a just solution”.  

TASS reported earlier that the amendments to the agreement on accession of Kyrgyzstan to the Eurasian Economic Union’s treaty signed on April 11, 2017 in Moscow specify the amount distribution norms for each member country – 1.22% for Armenia, 4.456% for Belarus, 7.055% for Kazakhstan, 1.9% for Kyrgyzstan and 85.265% for Russia.  

Another protocol, signed on May 14, 2018 in Sochi, extends the norms application terms validity. -0--- 

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

13:50 11/27/2018


Новости Армении АМИ Новости-Армения



 

Main news

Yesterday

15:36 Armenian Foreign Minister to participate in high-level discussions at UN General Assembly in New York

15:28 Armenian PM to attend UN General Assembly session in New York

21.09.2024

20:44 Pashinyan: Armenia's independence is a platform for ensuring the security and freedom of citizens on its internationally recognised territory

Most read

Adrien Brody, Dustin Hoffman and Alain Delon to star in a fi...
25/04 Adrien Brody, Dustin Hoffman and Alain Delon to star in a fi...
« September 2024

Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

AMI "Novosti-Armenia"
Login
Username:
Password:
Forgot?

Registration
If you are new on the site, please fill out the registration form.

Enter the website you can use your account on any of the following services.

×