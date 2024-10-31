Economic development more important than recognition of Armenian Genocide - Armenian minister

YEREVAN, 31 October. /ARKA/. The number one priority for the Armenian authorities is economic development rather than international recognition of the Armenian Genocide in Ottoman Turkey, Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said today, commenting on the earlier statement of Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who said that ‘the issue of the Armenian Genocide is not the number one priority in the country's foreign policy.’

Talking to journalists, Papoyan regretfully noted that ‘for quite a long time economy and investments have not been the priority of our foreign policy.’

"At all meetings with the ambassadors, the main issue on the agenda is the development of trade and economic relations between their countries and Armenia. The issue of security is resolved as the economy develops. None of the issues will be solved until the economy reaches the proper level. Having ensured economic development, the issues of security, culture, education, health care, international position of our country are also solved. Economy, economy, economy, economy, economy, and no other problems,’ Papoyan said.

'We have recorded an economic growth of 12.7 per cent in 2022, 8.3 per cent in 2023 and 6.5 per cent in the first half of 2024,’ the minister stressed.

Although Turkey was one of the first countries to recognise Armenia's independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the countries do not have diplomatic relations.

Turkey closed its border to Armenia in 1993 in solidarity with Azerbaijan, which was embroiled in a conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.

In December 2021, Armenia and Turkey appointed special envoys to normalise relations, who have held several meetings so far.

In 2022, Armenia and Turkey agreed to open the land border to third-country nationals and diplomatic passport holders. Following this agreement, Armenia started the reconstruction of the Margara checkpoint on its side. The renovation has since been completed. However, the agreement has not yet been implemented..-0-

17:00 10/31/2024