EFSD to provide Armenia with $100 million loan to finance country's state budget deficit

YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/. The Armenian parliament approved the government’s blueprint to receive a $100 million loan from the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) at a session on Thursday.

The funds will be used to cover the country's budget deficit. When discussing the blueprint, Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan said that the loan is provided for a period of 20 years with an annual interest rate of 4% with a 10-year grace period.

According to him, the funds will be used to continue financing the economic reform programs of the Armenian government this year. -0-

13:07 10/24/2024