Armenia’s ruling party decides on candidate for Armenian Justice Minister position

YEREVAN, 30 October. /ARKA/. The ruling Civil Contract party of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan nominated late on Tuesday Srbuhi Galyan as a candidate for the vacant position of justice minister, the party's website reports.

Galyan currently serves as Armenia's deputy prosecutor general, coordinating efforts for confiscation of property of illegal origin.

From 2015 to 2019, she held various positions in the Special Investigation Service and served as deputy justice minister in 2019-2020.

If approved by the parliament Srbuhi Galyan will replace Grigor Minasyan, who resigned on October 1 giving in to the demands of more than two dozen of Civil Contract MPs, who signed a petition calling on Pashinyan to sack Minasyan.

They gave no clear reasons for their demand. Some of them said only that they were dissatisfied with the minister's ‘personnel policy’. -0-

10:03 10/30/2024

