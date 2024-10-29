Armenian foreign ministry condemns actions against Iran as threats to international security

Armenian foreign ministry condemns actions against Iran as threats to international security

YEREVAN, October 28. /ARKA/. The Armenian Foreign Ministry condemned activities aimed at undermining international security, particularly actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran that occurred last week.

"We are deeply concerned about the developments in the wider region. We hope that diplomacy will uphold international law and prevent further undesirable developments," the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), airstrikes on the night of October 26 targeted missile production facilities in Iran, as well as sites housing surface-to-air missiles. The IDF press service reported that the strike was a response to Iran's attacks on Israel in recent months. -0-

 

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

14:53 10/28/2024

Iran, Ministro, Foreign, Affair
Новости Армении АМИ Новости-Армения



 

Main news

Today

18:38 NSS chief believes that Azerbaijan will leave occupied territories of Armenia as a result of border delimitation

16:48 Armenia’s general staff chief: no threat of Azerbaijani attack now

14:53 Armenian foreign ministry condemns actions against Iran as threats to international security

Most read

Russian defence ministry says Islamic State leader may have b...
16/06 Russian defence ministry says Islamic State leader may have b...
« October 2024

Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 

AMI "Novosti-Armenia"
Login
Username:
Password:
Forgot?

Registration
If you are new on the site, please fill out the registration form.

Enter the website you can use your account on any of the following services.

×