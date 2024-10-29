Armenian foreign ministry condemns actions against Iran as threats to international security

YEREVAN, October 28. /ARKA/. The Armenian Foreign Ministry condemned activities aimed at undermining international security, particularly actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran that occurred last week.

"We are deeply concerned about the developments in the wider region. We hope that diplomacy will uphold international law and prevent further undesirable developments," the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), airstrikes on the night of October 26 targeted missile production facilities in Iran, as well as sites housing surface-to-air missiles. The IDF press service reported that the strike was a response to Iran's attacks on Israel in recent months. -0-

14:53 10/28/2024