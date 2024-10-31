Armenian Genocide issue not top priority in Yerevan's foreign policy

YEREVAN, October 31. /ARKA/. The issue of the Armenian Genocide is not a priority of Armenia's foreign policy, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated in parliament.

"This is not our number one priority. Researching the tragic pages of history or turning them into the number one priority of foreign policy is not on the agenda," Mirzoyan said.

More than 1.5 million Armenians fell victim to the Genocide committed in 1915-1923 in Ottoman Turkey, and hundreds of thousands were forced to flee to other countries to avoid death.

About Armenian-Turkish dialogue

Turkey shut down its border for Armenia in 1993, in a show of solidarity with Azerbaijan, which was locked in a conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In December 2021, Armenia and Turkey appointed special envoys for normalization of their relations, who have had several meetings so far.

In 2022, Armenia and Turkey agreed to open the land border for citizens of third countries and diplomatic passport holders. After reaching this agreement, Armenia started renovating the Margara checkpoint on its side. The renovation has since been completed. The agreement, however, is yet to be implemented. -0-

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

11:40 10/31/2024