Armenian President makes personnel changes in diplomatic corps

YEREVAN, October 25. /ARКА/. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a number of decrees on Thursday introducing personnel changes in the diplomatic corps.

Hrachya Poladyan was recalled from his post as ambassador to Egypt, Oman and Algeria.

Armen Sarkissian was recalled from his post as ambassador to Qatar and appointed ambassador to Egypt.

Armen Yedigaryan was recalled from his post as ambassador to Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

Tsovinar Hambardzumyan was recalled from her post as ambassador to Italy, Malta and San Marino and appointed ambassador to Bulgaria.

Vladimir Karapetyan was recalled from his post as ambassador to Ukraine and Moldova and appointed ambassador to Italy.

Suren Baghdasaryan was appointed ambassador to Laos. Ruben Soghoyan was appointed ambassador to Iraq. -0-

09:53 10/25/2024