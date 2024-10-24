Armenian Prime Minister and Iranian President discuss bilateral cooperation agenda and regional issues

YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/. On the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, a meeting was held between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the press service of the Armenian government reported.

Armenian Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the dynamic nature of relations with Iran and stressed that since Pezeshkian took office, this dynamic has not only been maintained, but also developed. Pashinyan stated that further development of relations with Iran is one of the priorities of the Armenian government.

President of Iran noted the importance of consistent development and expansion of cooperation with Armenia, including in the economic and cultural spheres. Pezeshkian stressed that his country's priority is to develop relations with neighboring and friendly countries, one of which is Armenia.

Prime Minister with his Iranian counterpart discussed issues on the bilateral agenda. In particular, they considered matters related to cooperation in the areas of economy, energy, and infrastructure.

An exchange of thoughts on regional and international issues took place. The interlocutors noted the importance of implementing consistent steps to ensure peace and stability.

The leaders of Armenia and Iran expressed confidence that strong and deep bilateral relations will contribute to the development of regional cooperation. -0-

11:37 10/24/2024