There is a danger that Azerbaijan may strike again in Syunik – ambassador

YEREVAN, 30 October. /ARKA/. French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies said there is a danger of possible new strikes by Azerbaijan in Armenia's southern region of Syunik.

‘Part of the region has been seized by Azerbaijan and we see it. This situation creates great difficulties for the people living there. There is a real danger that strikes could happen again,’ Olivier Decottignies told reporters in Goris on Wednesday.

He said the local residents have problems with water supply and a number of other issues.

‘People cannot even visit the graves of their relatives,’ the ambassador said, calling it a ’drama.’

He said that during his recent visit to Nerqin Hand village, he met with spouses living in the village, who said they could no longer visit their son's grave as ‘Azerbaijan had taken over the village cemetery.

On September 13-14, 2022 Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia, using large-caliber weapons, artillery, rocket systems and drones.

Azerbaijani forces shelled 36 Armenian settlements, including Goris, Sisian, Kapan, Jermuk, Vardenis, Tegh and Geghamasar communities, causing complete or partial destruction of over 190 homes, damage to energy infrastructure, water supply facilities, gas pipelines, a bridge and highways.

According to the official data, 210 people from the Armenian side were killed and went missing, including 4 civilians; 293 servicemen and 8 civilians were wounded and about 20 servicemen were taken prisoner. There was evidence of cases of torture, mutilation, dismemberment of captured or wounded Armenian soldiers and their murder by Azerbaijanis. -0-

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

17:47 10/30/2024