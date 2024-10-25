US Secretary of State and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss importance of achieving just and durable peace in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, October 25,/ ARKA/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke Thursday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
They discussed the importance of achieving a just and durable peace in the South Caucasus, with increased interconnectivity that would benefit all in the region, Department of State spokesman Mathew Miller said in a statement.. -0-

