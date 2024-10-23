YEREVAN, October 23. /ARKA/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received late on Tuesday Special Assistant to the US President, Senior Director for Europe at the National Security Council, Michael Carpenter, and Senior Advisor on Caucasus Negotiations, Louis Bono.

Michael Carpenter first delivered the letter of US President Joe Biden to Prime Minister Pashinyan. The interlocutors discussed issues related to the discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty.

Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed Armenia's readiness to sign the peace treaty based on the already agreed articles and to continue further discussions.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed belief that the signing of the treaty will promote mutual trust and will give a positive impetus to the discussions and reaching an agreement on the remaining issues.

Michael Carpenter emphasized that the US welcomes Armenia's goal-setting and steps to promote peace and stability, emphasized the border demarcation process and the signing of the regulation, and emphasized the United States' readiness to further contribute to peace and stability in the region.

The sides exchanged ideas on the possibilities of unblocking regional communication channels. Michael Carpenter emphasized US support for Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the meeting, reference was made to the bilateral agenda of Armenia-US cooperation, as well as other topics of mutual interest.-0-

