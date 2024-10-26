West's call for speedy peace treaty with Azerbaijan is Armenia's foreign policy priority-MP

YEREVAN, October 25. /ARKA/. Armenia's priority in foreign policy is for its international partners in the West to advocate for the urgent signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, said Hripsime Grigoryan, a member of the “Civil Contract” faction.

"Armenia's position is that this process should be completed as soon as possible and a peace treaty should be signed. In his letters to both the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, US President Joe Biden emphasizes this and notes that the US is prepared to make every effort to establish stability in the South Caucasus and ensure the peace treaty is signed swiftly.

This is a priority for Armenia's foreign policy — for our international partners in the West, including EU members and the US, to publicly express the necessity of urgently signing a peace treaty. This aligns with our agenda," she said at a press briefing on Friday.

The Armenian side expresses its readiness to sign the agreement "On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations Between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan" based on the agreed articles (of a draft peace treaty) and to continue further discussions on outstanding issues.

In a letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US President Joe Biden stated that finalizing the remaining articles of the peace agreement will require persistence, ingenuity, and mutual concessions, urging that the agreement to be concluded this year. -0-

12:48 10/25/2024