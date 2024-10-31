Armenia certifies 4 local geographical names as national brands

YEREVAN, 31 October. /ARKA/. Armenian authorities are working to protect their national brands at the international level, Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said.

According to him, the Ministry of Economy has already developed 4 geographical names-brands, which will soon be presented and certified in accordance with international rules.

'Armenia actively co-operates with EU partners, particularly in strengthening and developing Armenian brands. I believe that it is with Armenian brands that we will be able to properly strengthen (our) positions in the international market in the future, as the quality of many of our goods is quite high,’ Papoyan noted at the government session on Thursday.

According to him, there is also certain progress in terms of registration of Armenian geographical names. By the end of the year, a specialised organisation will be involved, which will certify these products on a mandatory basis,’ Papoyan said.

On rebranding of Armenian 'cognac'

Earlier, Armenia announced about abandoning the name ‘Armenian cognac’ and gradually replacing it with a new brand Armenian Brandy. The EU allocated 2.9 million euros to Armenia for this purpose.

According to EU rules, the names ‘cognac’ and ‘champagne’ can be used only for alcohol produced in the regions of the same name in France.-0-

16:40 10/31/2024