Buying a home has never been easier: Ameriabank presents MyHome ecosystem at TOON EXPO 2024

YEREVAN, 25 October. /ARKA/. Ameriabank, the leader of the Armenian mortgage lending market, is taking part in the largest Armenian exhibition TOON EXPO 2024, which will be held from 25 to 27 October inclusive.

‘We are participating in TOON EXPO 2024, presenting the MyHome ecosystem - our types of mortgage and investment loans that allow purchasing property in Yerevan, the regions and abroad. They are available to both residents of Armenia and our Diaspora compatriots. We will also present all the state support programs that Ameriabank has joined and which provide additional credit benefits to those clients who want to buy real estate,’ Vahram Gevorgyan, Head of Ameriabank's Long-Term Banking Services Department, told reporters at the exhibition.

According to him, there are more than 1000 flats on the secondary market and the bank cooperates with reputable companies in this sector. Automated solutions related to the secondary property market will be introduced in the nearest future.

‘By becoming a client of Ameriabank and choosing certain products of the bank, including loan application through MyHome platform, clients have an opportunity to participate in a big drawing, the main prize of which is a flat in Yerevan,’ Gevorgyan said.

He also spoke about the advantages that a visitor of Ameriabank's pavilion at TOON EXPO will receive.

‘We invite everyone interested in mortgage and investment loans to visit our pavilion and get acquainted with our advantages in detail. I am happy to announce that there are already approved loans of customers who applied for them during TOON EXPO 2024,’ Gevorgyan said.

About Ameriabank

Ameriabank is a leading financial and technological institution playing an important role in Armenia's economy. The Bank has introduced and continues to improve products, services and innovative platforms unique for the market, designed to meet people's financial and non-financial needs.

Ameriabank, as a dynamically developing fintech environment, offers holistic solutions that improve the quality of life.

The Bank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.









18:26 10/25/2024