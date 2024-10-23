Converse Bank and Kapitalbank sign cooperation agreement at Sibos 2024

YEREVAN, October 22. /ARKA/. ‘We are happy to announce that Converse Bank "PJSC" has signed a framework agreement with the Uzbek JSCB Kapitalbank during the Sibos 2024 international conference, held in Beijing,’ the bank said in a press release today.

‘This is an important step for both Converse Bank and its partners, representing a significant document aimed at expanding international cooperation in key areas:

· Financing of foreign trade transactions, and support for clients in export and import matters;

· Cooperation in financial markets, including joint operations in currency and money markets.

With this partnership, the Bank expands its international network of partnerships, providing its clients with new opportunities for business growth and success.

"Thanks to reforms, Uzbekistan’s economy is demonstrating impressive growth, attracting foreign investment and advancing key sectors. Kapitalbank is a driving force of transformation in the country and one of its market leaders. With this new collaboration, Kapitalbank becomes a strategic partner of Converse Bank, not only in Uzbekistan but across Central Asia," said,Grant Akopian, Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO at Converse Bank, expressing gratitude to all supporters.

It is worth noting that Sibos 2024 is the annual meeting of the SWIFT international system, taking place from October 21-24 in Beijing.’-0-

14:01 10/22/2024