Armenia's 1000 largest taxpayers paid more than AMD 1.3 trillion to the state budget in 9 months

YEREVAN, 28 October. /ARKA/. Armenia's 1,000 largest corporate taxpayers paid more than 1.3 trillion drams worth of taxes and customs duties in January-September 2024, the State Revenue Committee reported.

It said tax authorities collected more than 1.09 trillion drams, while the customs body collected about 228.7 billion drams.

The top ten largest taxpayers were the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine (83.7 billion drams), Mobile Center Art (49.1 billion drams), Grand Tobacco (39.8 billion AMD), Gazprom Armenia (AMD 36.3 billion), Pretty Way (AMD 28 billion), Ameriabank (AMD 20.4 billion), CPS Energy Group (AMD 17.6 billion), Philip Morris Armenia (AMD 174.7 billion), Viva Armenia (AMD 14.5 billion) and City (AMD 13.9 billion). ($1 - 387.25 drams) -0-

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

12:21 10/28/2024