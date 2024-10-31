Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee investigates nearly 1,900 criminal cases in first 9 months of 2024

YEREVAN, October 30. /ARKA/. In the first nine months of 2024, Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee reviewed and conducted preliminary investigations into 1,896 criminal cases, a 24.8% increase compared to 1,477 cases in the same period last year, according to Sasun Khachatryan, head of the committee.

“The number of completed cases rose by 266, an increase of 83.3%. In the first nine months of 2024, 114 criminal cases involving 250 individuals were referred to court,” Khachatryan stated during budget discussions in parliament.

He added that, for the same period last year, the number of completed cases was 20, or 15% higher, while the number of defendants increased by 36. -0-

13:18 10/30/2024