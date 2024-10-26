Armenia's foreign trade turnover in January-September soars by 73.5% to $23.7 billion

Armenia's foreign trade turnover in January-September soars by 73.5% to $23.7 billion

YEREVAN, October 25. /ARKA/. Armenia’s foreign trade turnover in January-September 2024 amounted to over $23.7 billion, which is 73.5% more than in January-September 2023, the National Statistical Committee reports.

In September 2024 alone, compared to September last year, the country’s foreign trade surged by 22.4%, but compared to August 2024 , it was down 13%. The volume of foreign trade turnover in Armenian dram amounted to over 9.3 trillion.

Exports in January-September 2024 more than doubled compared to the same period in 2023, amounting to about $10.6 billion.

In September, exports increased by 38.9% year-on-year and decreased by 13.1% month-on-month. In dram equivalent, they amounted to about 4.2 trillion.

Imports amounted to over $13.1 billion, recording an increase of 54.2% compared to the same period in 2023.

In September, imports increased by 11.9% year-on-year, and decreased by 12.9% month-on-month. In dram equivalent, they amounted to about 5.2 trillion. ($1 - 387.25 drams). -0-

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

16:37 10/25/2024

Armenia, foreign trade
Новости Армении АМИ Новости-Армения



 

Main news

Today

18:53 Ameriabank's exclusive offers: MyHome platform and preferential loans

18:26 Buying a home has never been easier: Ameriabank presents MyHome ecosystem at TOON EXPO 2024

17:48 Ameriabank leads Armenia's mortgage market with 22% share and a portfolio of over AMD 285bn

Most read

Adrien Brody, Dustin Hoffman and Alain Delon to star in a fi...
25/04 Adrien Brody, Dustin Hoffman and Alain Delon to star in a fi...
« October 2024

Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 

AMI "Novosti-Armenia"
Login
Username:
Password:
Forgot?

Registration
If you are new on the site, please fill out the registration form.

Enter the website you can use your account on any of the following services.

×