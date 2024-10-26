Armenia's foreign trade turnover in January-September soars by 73.5% to $23.7 billion

YEREVAN, October 25. /ARKA/. Armenia’s foreign trade turnover in January-September 2024 amounted to over $23.7 billion, which is 73.5% more than in January-September 2023, the National Statistical Committee reports.

In September 2024 alone, compared to September last year, the country’s foreign trade surged by 22.4%, but compared to August 2024 , it was down 13%. The volume of foreign trade turnover in Armenian dram amounted to over 9.3 trillion.

Exports in January-September 2024 more than doubled compared to the same period in 2023, amounting to about $10.6 billion.

In September, exports increased by 38.9% year-on-year and decreased by 13.1% month-on-month. In dram equivalent, they amounted to about 4.2 trillion.

Imports amounted to over $13.1 billion, recording an increase of 54.2% compared to the same period in 2023.

In September, imports increased by 11.9% year-on-year, and decreased by 12.9% month-on-month. In dram equivalent, they amounted to about 5.2 trillion. ($1 - 387.25 drams). -0-

16:37 10/25/2024