Armenia's trade turnover with the EAEU countries doubled in January-August, exceeding $9 billion

YEREVAN, October 31. /ARКА/. Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan reported in parliament that Armenia's trade turnover with the EAEU countries in January-August increased by 2 times compared to the same period in 2023 and amounted to $9 billion 173 million.

According to him, during this period, exports to the EAEU countries amounted to $2 billion 52 million, and imports - $7 billion 121 million, while exports for the entire 2023 exceeded $3.7 billion, and imports were around $4.5 billion. -0-

14:57 10/31/2024

