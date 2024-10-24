Armenia simplifies process of obtaining funding for weapons development

YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/. Armenian National Assembly adopted in the second and final reading a package of amendments to the law "On the military-industrial complex".

According to the adopted amendments, companies in the sector will be able to receive funding for experimental design developments regardless of whether research and development work has been carried out beforehand. Additional funding is planned to be allocated for the creation of prototypes.

The project also assumes that the state will begin to purchase and store strategically necessary components, which will ensure uninterrupted production in the absence of foreign supplies. -0-

15:50 10/24/2024