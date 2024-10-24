Armenia simplifies process of obtaining funding for weapons development

Armenia simplifies process of obtaining funding for weapons development

YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/. Armenian National Assembly adopted in the second and final reading a package of amendments to the law "On the military-industrial complex". 

According to the adopted amendments, companies in the sector will be able to receive funding for experimental design developments regardless of whether research and development work has been carried out beforehand. Additional funding is planned to be allocated for the creation of prototypes. 

The project also assumes that the state will begin to purchase and store strategically necessary components, which will ensure uninterrupted production in the absence of foreign supplies. -0-

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

15:50 10/24/2024

Amendment, Law, Development, Weapon
Новости Армении АМИ Новости-Армения



 

Main news

Today

18:16 Acba Bank to channel $50 million into MSMEs development in Armenia (video)

17:34 European Parliament says Azerbaijan must withdraw troops from Armenia’s sovereign territory and release Armenian prisoners of war

17:19 Pashinyan and Aliyev instruct their foreign ministers to continue negotiations on peace treaty for its earliest possible signing

Most read

Russian defence ministry says Islamic State leader may have b...
16/06 Russian defence ministry says Islamic State leader may have b...
« October 2024

Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 

AMI "Novosti-Armenia"
Login
Username:
Password:
Forgot?

Registration
If you are new on the site, please fill out the registration form.

Enter the website you can use your account on any of the following services.

×