EDB highlights key sectors driving economic growth in Armenia

EDB highlights key sectors driving economic growth in Armenia

YEREVAN, October 28. /ARKA/. In its weekly macroeconomic review, the EDB (Eurasian Development Bank) identified key sectors driving Armenia’s economic growth, with economic activity in country rising by 8.7% from January to September 2024.

According to the report, growth was led by trade (+19.5% y/y), services (+5.9% y/y), and industry (+12.6% y/y). In September, the services sector saw a notable acceleration in activity (+11.6% y/y, up from 9.5% in August), as did industry (+4.6% y/y, up from 2.1% in August).

The report also highlights that growth in foreign trade and precious metals processing continued to bolster export (up 2.1 times) and import indicators (+54.2% y/y) at robust levels.

Figures and forecasts for the Armenian economy

Armenia's economic growth in the state budget for 2024 is envisaged at 7%. The Central Bank of Armenia expects the country's economic growth in 2024 to be in the range of 6.5-5.8%. -0-

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

10:43 10/28/2024

Eurasian, Development, Bank, Report
Новости Армении АМИ Новости-Армения



 

Main news

Today

18:38 NSS chief believes that Azerbaijan will leave occupied territories of Armenia as a result of border delimitation

16:48 Armenia’s general staff chief: no threat of Azerbaijani attack now

14:53 Armenian foreign ministry condemns actions against Iran as threats to international security

Most read

Russian defence ministry says Islamic State leader may have b...
16/06 Russian defence ministry says Islamic State leader may have b...
« October 2024

Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 

AMI "Novosti-Armenia"
Login
Username:
Password:
Forgot?

Registration
If you are new on the site, please fill out the registration form.

Enter the website you can use your account on any of the following services.

×