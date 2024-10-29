EDB highlights key sectors driving economic growth in Armenia

YEREVAN, October 28. /ARKA/. In its weekly macroeconomic review, the EDB (Eurasian Development Bank) identified key sectors driving Armenia’s economic growth, with economic activity in country rising by 8.7% from January to September 2024.

According to the report, growth was led by trade (+19.5% y/y), services (+5.9% y/y), and industry (+12.6% y/y). In September, the services sector saw a notable acceleration in activity (+11.6% y/y, up from 9.5% in August), as did industry (+4.6% y/y, up from 2.1% in August).

The report also highlights that growth in foreign trade and precious metals processing continued to bolster export (up 2.1 times) and import indicators (+54.2% y/y) at robust levels.

Figures and forecasts for the Armenian economy

Armenia's economic growth in the state budget for 2024 is envisaged at 7%. The Central Bank of Armenia expects the country's economic growth in 2024 to be in the range of 6.5-5.8%. -0-

10:43 10/28/2024