YEREVAN, October 25. /ARKA/. Electricity production in Armenia in the first nine months of 2024 increased by 1.2% compared to the same period in 2023 to over 6.4 billion million kWh, the National Statistical Committee reported.

In September alone electricity production increased by 7% over the year, and decreased by 10.6% over the previous month. -0-

16:16 10/25/2024