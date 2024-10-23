Goris school students to study French in modernized classroom (video)

YEREVAN, October 23. /ARKA/. At school No. 2 in Goris, children are studying French in a technically re-equipped classroom, the press service of Acba Bank reports.

The French classroom is fully equipped and technically re-equipped by the ‘’Stepan Gishyan’’ Charity Foundation together with the ‘’Armenian Sustainable Development Fund’’. The classroom equipment allows for more effective classes with approximately 350 students. 

"The program is very embraced because the implementation location is a school where we have quite a large number of beneficiaries. We know that French is more difficult for children, and in such a class, children learn important language skills more easily. At the moment, the children have achieved good results," said Anna Gishyan, director of the ‘’Stepan Gishyan’’ Charitable Foundation. 

"Our goal is to help develop the French language in Armenia. I must note that in the schools where French language classes have been equipped with our support, the French language is at a very high level, I am impressed. There are even children who have never left Armenia, but speak French very well," said Alen Tukhadyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ‘’Sustainable Development Fund’’.

This classroom is the ninth one fully equipped and technically supplied by the ‘’Stepan Gishyan’’ Charitable Foundation and the ‘’Armenian Fund for Sustainable Development’’. 

The ‘’Stepan Gishyan’’ Charitable Foundation was created by Acba Bank, the French Credit Agricole, the National Federation of Credit Agricole and the family of Stepan Gishyan. The foundation's programs are aimed at strengthening Armenian-French ties, improving and perfecting the socio-economic, scientific-educational, cultural and medical systems of Armenia. -0-


10:54 10/23/2024

