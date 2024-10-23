US DFC corporation to help develop capital market in Armenia

YEREVAN, 23 October. /ARKA/. Prospects of economic cooperation were discussed by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan at Wednesday's meeting with the delegation of the US-based International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) headed by Deputy Executive Director Nisha Biswal.

Grigoryan spoke in favour of expanding Armenia's cooperation with the corporation, stressing the importance of promoting the development of the private sector to ensure economic growth, the press service of the Armenian government reported.

Nisha Bisval presented the main support instruments of the corporation and discussed with the Deputy Prime Minister the perspectives of Armenia's capital market development. The importance of implementation of large investment projects in Armenia was also raised.

About DFC Corporation

The United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is a development finance institution and agency of the USA government. DFC invests in development projects primarily in lower and middle-income countries.

DFC's lending capacity is used to provide loans, loan guarantees, direct equity investments, and political risk insurance for private-sector led development projects, feasibility studies, and technical assistance.

[ DFC invests across several sectors including energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and technology, with stated priorities of women's empowerment, innovation, investment in West Africa and the Western Hemisphere, and climate change. -0-

17:29 10/23/2024