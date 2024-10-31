Neither US presidential candidate has earned ANCA's endorsement

YEREVAN, October 30. /ARKA/. Neither US presidential candidate has earned the endorsement of the the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA). it said in a statement on Facebook.

‘Both tickets bear responsibility for arming Azerbaijan, enabling genocide, and abandoning Artsakh. Neither has in any way renounced or reversed these reckless, irresponsible, and genocide-aligned policies.

We remain engaged with both parties and welcome their words of support for Armenian American policy priorities - recognizing that campaign statements do help set a rough benchmark for the framing of our issues in Washington, DC moving forward but - given our own experience - clearly do not represent any sort of contractual commitment for actual policy once in office.

We must remember, however, that these statements - made by the Americans seeking to lead our nation - are, in fact, the result of our work - the standing and respect we have earned through relentless grassroots fieldwork in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and other swing states.

Politicians are seeking to earn our votes, which is how our democracy is supposed to work.

While we are encouraged by the competition for our support, the bottom line remains that words are not enough. Neither major party candidate has delivered the concrete results that they are capable of delivering before election day. For we are long past the day when we will place our faith in all too often hollow campaign pledges about what candidates will do after they are elected,' the statement says. -0-

12:12 10/30/2024