Armenia can ensure and guarantee safe passage of goods, transport and people through its territory - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/. Armenia is capable if ensuring safe passage of goods, resources, transport and people through its territory, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated today.

"This is our desire, commitment and we will always guarantee it. All claims that Armenia has allegedly agreed in any form for any third country to ensure the safety of communications on its sovereign territory or that this is provided for in any document are not true," he said speaking at the BRICS+ summit in Russian Kazan.

According to him, Armenia is ready and interested in organizing the passage of vehicles, goods, passengers, pipelines and cable routes through its territory.

"This is the shortest route between the Black Sea and the Persian Gulf through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Armenia and Georgia, this is the "North-South" direction, as well as the shortest route between the Caspian and the Sea of ​​Marmara, through the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey, this is the "East-West" direction. This route, of course, can also be used for transport and communication links between Azerbaijan and its exclave Nakhchivan," Pashinyan said.

He said that, taking into account this approach, Armenia offered Azerbaijan a set of mechanisms for simplified border and customs control procedures, as well as additional security measures, taking into account the jurisdiction and full respect for the sovereignty of both countries. -0-

16:32 10/24/2024