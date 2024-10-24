Armenia can ensure and guarantee safe passage of goods, transport and people through its territory - Pashinyan

Armenia can ensure and guarantee safe passage of goods, transport and people through its territory - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/.  Armenia is capable if ensuring safe passage of goods, resources, transport and people through its territory,  Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated today.

"This is our desire, commitment and we will always guarantee it. All claims that Armenia has allegedly agreed in any form for any third country to ensure the safety of communications on its sovereign territory or that this is provided for in any document are not true," he said speaking at the BRICS+ summit in Russian Kazan.

According to him, Armenia is ready and interested in organizing the passage of vehicles, goods, passengers, pipelines and cable routes through its territory.

"This is the shortest route between the Black Sea and the Persian Gulf through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Armenia and Georgia, this is the "North-South" direction, as well as the shortest route between the Caspian and the Sea of ​​Marmara, through the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey, this is the "East-West" direction. This route, of course, can also be used for transport and communication links between Azerbaijan and its exclave Nakhchivan," Pashinyan said.

He said that, taking into account this approach, Armenia offered Azerbaijan a set of mechanisms for simplified border and customs control procedures, as well as additional security measures, taking into account the jurisdiction and full respect for the sovereignty of both countries. -0-

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

16:32 10/24/2024

Armenia, passage of goods, people
Новости Армении АМИ Новости-Армения



 

Main news

Today

17:34 European Parliament says Azerbaijan must withdraw troops from Armenia’s sovereign territory and release Armenian prisoners of war

17:19 Pashinyan and Aliyev instruct their foreign ministers to continue negotiations on peace treaty for its earliest possible signing

17:11 Media polarization and disregard for professional ethics: expert on media problems in Armenia

Most read

Adrien Brody, Dustin Hoffman and Alain Delon to star in a fi...
25/04 Adrien Brody, Dustin Hoffman and Alain Delon to star in a fi...
« October 2024

Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 

AMI "Novosti-Armenia"
Login
Username:
Password:
Forgot?

Registration
If you are new on the site, please fill out the registration form.

Enter the website you can use your account on any of the following services.

×