Armenia criticizes Türkiye for linking relations to Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization

YEREVAN, October 31. /ARKA/. Yerevan considers it unconstructive that Ankara links the establishment of relations with Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, said Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

"Our dialogue is about the fact that both sides should establish diplomatic relations, open borders and normalize their relations. It is no secret that Turkey links this process with the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In our opinion, this is not a constructive approach," Mirzoyan said in parliament.

At the same time, he reiterated positive expectations that progress would be achieved in the near future.

About Armenian-Turkish dialogue

Turkey shut down its border for Armenia in 1993, in a show of solidarity with Azerbaijan, which was locked in a conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In December 2021, Armenia and Turkey appointed special envoys for normalization of their relations, who have had several meetings so far.

In 2022, Armenia and Turkey agreed to open the land border for citizens of third countries and diplomatic passport holders. After reaching this agreement, Armenia started renovating the Margara checkpoint on its side. The renovation has since been completed. The agreement, however, is yet to be implemented. -0-

11:48 10/31/2024