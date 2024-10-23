Armenia's arms diversification has no aggressive connotation - Defence Ministry

YEREVAN, October 23. /ARKA/. Armenia's diversification of armament does not have any aggressive connotation, RA Defence Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said.

“Armenia has repeatedly stated that it is diversifying its relations in the security sphere being  on the path to creating a professional army and reforming its Armed Forces,” Torosyan noted in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia. 

According to him, one of the most key components of these reforms is the diversification of weapons that does not have an aggressive connotation. 

"Our task is to protect the sovereign territory of Armenia - this is our right, enshrined and guaranteed by the UN Charter. Armenia acquires modern weapons solely for the purpose of expanding its defensive capabilities," Torosyan said. 

Earlier, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan stated that the Russian Federation's share in Armenia's military-technical cooperation had decreased from 96% in 2020 to less than 10%. The Armenian Defense Ministry named India and France among the country's main partners in arms procurement. -0-

12:05 10/23/2024

