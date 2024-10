YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are holding a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS+ summit in Kazan, the Armenian government reported.

Earlier the two leaders engaged in a conversation during the summit. -0-

15:23 10/24/2024