Armenian Prime Minister to attend BRICS summit

YEREVAN, October 22. /ARKA/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend the BRICS summit in Russian Kazan on October 22-24, Pashinyan's press secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan said. 

The 16th BRICS summit kicks off today under the chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It will be attended by representatives of more than 30 countries. 

The summit's agenda includes such issues as crises, formation of multipolarity and the  new states joining BRICS.

Earlier, during a meeting in Moscow, Putin invited Pashinyan to attend the BRICS summit. They are also expected to have a bilateral meeting. -0-

14:09 10/22/2024

BRICS, Pashinyan, Putin, Kazan
