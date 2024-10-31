Baku reacts without enthusiasm to Yerevan's proposal to sign agreed points of peace treaty – Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, 31 October. /ARKA/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Baku reacted without enthusiasm to Yerevan's proposal to sign the agreed peace treaty clauses.

‘Our latest proposal was to speed up the signing by excluding from the text all provisions on which there is no mutual agreement on both sides and instead focus on signing what has already been agreed upon. This proposal did not arouse much enthusiasm on the Azerbaijani side, and now we believe that the work will continue around one or two formulations,’ Mirzoyan said in parliament.

The minister noted that he is often accused of being cautiously positive, disagreeing with such a view. Mirzoyan reiterated his hope that it will be possible to reach agreement on these points soon, after which the agreement will be ready for signing.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered Azerbaijan to sign the already agreed peace agreement clauses (13 out of 16 clauses - ed.) before the November COP29 climate summit. Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev called it 'unacceptable..'

11:06 10/31/2024