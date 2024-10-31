Baku reacts without enthusiasm to Yerevan's proposal to sign agreed points of peace treaty – Mirzoyan

Baku reacts without enthusiasm to Yerevan's proposal to sign agreed points of peace treaty – Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, 31 October. /ARKA/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Baku reacted without enthusiasm to Yerevan's proposal to sign the agreed peace treaty clauses.

‘Our latest proposal was to speed up the signing by excluding from the text all provisions on which there is no mutual agreement on both sides and instead focus on signing what has already been agreed upon. This proposal did not arouse much enthusiasm on the Azerbaijani side, and now we believe that the work will continue around one or two formulations,’ Mirzoyan said in parliament.

The minister noted that he is often accused of being cautiously positive, disagreeing with such a view. Mirzoyan reiterated his hope that it will be possible to reach agreement on these points soon, after which the agreement will be ready for signing.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered Azerbaijan to sign the already agreed peace agreement clauses (13 out of 16 clauses - ed.) before the November COP29 climate summit. Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev called it 'unacceptable..'

 


Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

11:06 10/31/2024

Peace, Treaty, Mirzoyan, COP
Новости Армении АМИ Новости-Армения



 

Main news

Today

17:00 Economic development more important than recognition of Armenian Genocide - Armenian minister

16:40 Armenia certifies 4 local geographical names as national brands

16:05 Armenia contributes $93 million more to EEU budget than receives - Papoyan

Most read

Russian defence ministry says Islamic State leader may have b...
16/06 Russian defence ministry says Islamic State leader may have b...
« October 2024

Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 

AMI "Novosti-Armenia"
Login
Username:
Password:
Forgot?

Registration
If you are new on the site, please fill out the registration form.

Enter the website you can use your account on any of the following services.

×