Donald Trump: Kamala Harris did nothing as 120,000 Artsakh Armenians were persecuted

Donald Trump: Kamala Harris did nothing as 120,000 Artsakh Armenians were persecuted

YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/. Donald Trump said Kamala Harris did nothing when 120,000 Armenian Christians in Artsakh faced horrific persecution and were forcibly displaced.

"Christians around the world won’t be safe if Kamala Harris becomes President of the United States. When I become President, I will protect persecuted Christians, work to stop violence and ethnic cleansing, and we will restore peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan," former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wrote on social media.

A month ago, the current Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris expressed her support for Armenia and the right of the people of Artsakh to return to their homeland. -0-


Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

10:44 10/24/2024

Donald, Trump. Kamala. Harris
Новости Армении АМИ Новости-Армения



 

Main news

Today

18:16 Acba Bank to channel $50 million into MSMEs development in Armenia (video)

17:34 European Parliament says Azerbaijan must withdraw troops from Armenia’s sovereign territory and release Armenian prisoners of war

17:19 Pashinyan and Aliyev instruct their foreign ministers to continue negotiations on peace treaty for its earliest possible signing

Most read

Russian defence ministry says Islamic State leader may have b...
16/06 Russian defence ministry says Islamic State leader may have b...
« October 2024

Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 

AMI "Novosti-Armenia"
Login
Username:
Password:
Forgot?

Registration
If you are new on the site, please fill out the registration form.

Enter the website you can use your account on any of the following services.

×