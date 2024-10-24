Donald Trump: Kamala Harris did nothing as 120,000 Artsakh Armenians were persecuted

YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/. Donald Trump said Kamala Harris did nothing when 120,000 Armenian Christians in Artsakh faced horrific persecution and were forcibly displaced.

"Christians around the world won’t be safe if Kamala Harris becomes President of the United States. When I become President, I will protect persecuted Christians, work to stop violence and ethnic cleansing, and we will restore peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan," former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wrote on social media.

A month ago, the current Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris expressed her support for Armenia and the right of the people of Artsakh to return to their homeland. -0-

10:44 10/24/2024