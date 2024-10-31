France supports Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation process – ambassador

YEREVAN, 30 October. /ARKA/. Paris supports the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies told reporters in Goris.

‘We support the delimitation process that has started between the two countries. It should take place on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration, which the sides agreed on,’ he added.

On October 23. the Armenian parliament ratified the Armenian-Azerbaijani agreement on border delimitation. The agreement was endorsed by MPs from the pro-government Civil Contract party. The opposition factions –Hayastan (Armenia) and Pativ Unem (I Have Honor) boycotted the voting.

Signed on 30 August, the agreement includes ‘regulations’ for the joint activities of Armenian and Azerbaijani government commissions engaged in the delimitation process.

It states that the process will be based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, in which the newly independent former Soviet republics recognized each other's Soviet-era borders, unless otherwise agreed.

The regulations and the documents to be adopted on its basis will complement the legal framework to ensure the full course of the delimitation process.

On 26 September, the Constitutional Court of Armenia found the draft regulations compliant with the country's basic law -0-

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

18:23 10/30/2024