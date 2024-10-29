NSS chief believes that Azerbaijan will leave occupied territories of Armenia as a result of border delimitation

YEREVAN, 28 October. /ARKA/. Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Armen Abazyan did not rule out today that Azerbaijani troops will leave the occupied territories of Armenia as a result of border delimitation process.

Journalists asked Abazyan what the NSS is doing to restore Armenia's sovereign territory, 200 square kilometres of which are occupied by Azerbaijan.

'You know that the delimitation process is in progress. Recently the heads of the Armenian and Azerbaijani border delimitation commissions signed a regulation on joint work. It was ratified by the Armenian Parliament and the President of Azerbaijan. This process will be consistent,’ he told reporters on Monday.

On 23 October, the Armenian National Assembly ratified the Armenian-Azerbaijani agreement on border delimitation.

Signed on 30 August, the agreement includes ‘regulations’ for the joint activities of the Armenian and Azerbaijani government commissions involved in the delimitation process.

It states that the process will be based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, in which the newly independent former Soviet republics recognised each other's Soviet-era borders, unless otherwise agreed.

The regulation and the documents to be adopted on its basis will complement the legal framework to ensure the full progress of the delimitation process.

On 26 September, Armenia's Constitutional Court found the draft regulations (rules of procedure) to be in compliance with the country's basic law. -0-

18:38 10/28/2024