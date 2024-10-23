Parliament ratifies Armenian - Azerbaijani agreement on border delimitation commissions

YEREVAN, October 23. /ARKA/. The Armenian National Assembly has ratified today the Armenian-Azerbaijani agreement on border delimitation.

Signed on 30 August, the agreement includes ‘regulations’ for the joint activities of Armenian and Azerbaijani government commissions engaged in the delimitation process.

It states that the process will be based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, in which the newly independent former Soviet republics recognized each other's Soviet-era borders, unless otherwise agreed.

The regulations and the documents to be adopted on its basis will complement the legal framework to ensure the full course of the delimitation process.

On 26 September, the Constitutional Court of Armenia found the draft regulations (rules of procedure) compliant with the country's basic law.

The agreement was endorsed by MPs from the pro-government Civil Contract party. The opposition factions –Hayastan (Armenia) and Pativ Unem (I Have Honor) boycotted the voting. -0-

