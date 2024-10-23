Parliament ratifies Armenian - Azerbaijani agreement on border delimitation commissions

Parliament ratifies Armenian - Azerbaijani agreement on border delimitation commissions

YEREVAN, October 23. /ARKA/. The Armenian National Assembly has ratified today the Armenian-Azerbaijani agreement on border delimitation.

Signed on 30 August, the agreement includes ‘regulations’ for the joint activities of Armenian and Azerbaijani government commissions engaged in the delimitation process.

It states that the process will be based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, in which the newly independent former Soviet republics recognized each other's Soviet-era borders, unless otherwise agreed.

The regulations and the documents to be adopted on its basis will complement the legal framework to ensure the full course of the delimitation process.

On 26 September, the Constitutional Court of Armenia found the draft regulations (rules of procedure) compliant with the country's basic law.

The agreement was endorsed by MPs from the pro-government Civil Contract party. The opposition factions –Hayastan (Armenia) and Pativ Unem (I Have Honor) boycotted the voting. -0-

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

10:46 10/23/2024

Parliament, Law. Ratification, Fraction
Новости Армении АМИ Новости-Армения



 

Main news

Today

19:06 EU is considering extending its monitoring mission in Armenia – Mirzoyan

18:42 Pashinyan dodges question about pressure on Baku ahead of COP29 for return of Armenian captives

18:16 Armenian Foreign Minister: dialogue with Turkey develops in positive direction

Most read

Russian defence ministry says Islamic State leader may have b...
16/06 Russian defence ministry says Islamic State leader may have b...
« October 2024

Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 

AMI "Novosti-Armenia"
Login
Username:
Password:
Forgot?

Registration
If you are new on the site, please fill out the registration form.

Enter the website you can use your account on any of the following services.

×