Pashinyan and Aliyev engage in two discussions at BRICS+ summit

YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke twice at the BRICS+ summit in Kazan. 

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov joined them.

As reported by a TASS correspondent, at the beginning of the meeting, the Armenian Prime Minister and the Azerbaijani President had a short conversation, then they talked during the meeting for about an hour. The words of Aliyev and Pashinyan, as well as their ministers, were not heard both times. 

Answering a question from TASS, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the conversation between Aliyev and Pashinyan during the outreach meeting did not interfere with the general discussion. 

"No. It didn't interfere. This is a common practice. Heads of state use multilateral formats for bilateral contacts," the Kremlin spokesman said. -0-

14:36 10/24/2024

