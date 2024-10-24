Pashinyan and Aliyev instruct their foreign ministers to continue negotiations on peace treaty for its earliest possible signing

YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed today a string of issues related to advancing the bilateral peace agenda, including a peace agreement, border delimitation and demarcation, and other issues of mutual interest, at a meeting held in Russian Kazan on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS summit.

According to the press service of the Armenian government, the foreign ministers of both countries were instructed to continue bilateral negotiations on the agreement "On the establishment of peace and interstate relations" with the aim of finalizing and signing it as soon as possible. -0-

17:19 10/24/2024