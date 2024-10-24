Pashinyan and Aliyev instruct their foreign ministers to continue negotiations on peace treaty for its earliest possible signing

Pashinyan and Aliyev instruct their foreign ministers to continue negotiations on peace treaty for its earliest possible signing

YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed today a string of issues related to advancing the bilateral peace agenda, including a peace agreement, border delimitation and demarcation, and other issues of mutual interest, at a meeting held in Russian Kazan on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS summit. 

According to the press service of the Armenian government, the foreign ministers of both countries were instructed to continue bilateral negotiations on the agreement "On the establishment of peace and interstate relations" with the aim of finalizing and signing it as soon as possible. -0-

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

17:19 10/24/2024

Armenia, Azerbaijan, peace treaty
Новости Армении АМИ Новости-Армения



 

Main news

Today

18:16 Acba Bank to channel $50 million into MSMEs development in Armenia (video)

17:34 European Parliament says Azerbaijan must withdraw troops from Armenia’s sovereign territory and release Armenian prisoners of war

17:19 Pashinyan and Aliyev instruct their foreign ministers to continue negotiations on peace treaty for its earliest possible signing

Most read

Adrien Brody, Dustin Hoffman and Alain Delon to star in a fi...
25/04 Adrien Brody, Dustin Hoffman and Alain Delon to star in a fi...
« October 2024

Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 

AMI "Novosti-Armenia"
Login
Username:
Password:
Forgot?

Registration
If you are new on the site, please fill out the registration form.

Enter the website you can use your account on any of the following services.

×