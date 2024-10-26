Armenian president signs into law bill on ratification of regulations for border delimitation with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, October 25. /ARKA/. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed into law the bill ‘’On ratification of the regulations for joint work of the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on state border delimitation and border security, Khachaturyan's press office said.

About the Regulations

On August 30, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that Yerevan and Baku had signed regulations for the joint operation of the commissions tasked with delimiting and demarcating their state border.

These regulations were adopted by the Armenian government on September 4. On September 26, Armenia's Constitutional Court confirmed that the draft regulations complied with the country's fundamental law, and the National Assembly ratified them on October 23.

The regulations outline procedural matters for both countries following the signing of the state border treaty. Key aspects include the organization of delimitation work, adoption of relevant documents, preparation of a protocol describing the state border crossing, creation of a delimitation map at the appropriate scale, and the activities of expert groups.-0-

14:08 10/25/2024