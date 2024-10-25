Pro-Government MP: Only obstacle to peace treaty is Azerbaijan’s lack of will

YEREVAN, October 25. /ARKA/. The only remaining obstacle to signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is the lack of political will from the Azerbaijani side, stated Hripsime Grigoryan, an MP from the ruling "Civil Contract" faction.   

"Armenia’s position is unchanged – we are prepared to sign an agreement within the framework of agreed terms that, in our view, align fully with the principles needed to regulate relations and foster trust," Grigoryan remarked during a Friday briefing.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly affirmed Armenia’s readiness to finalize the treaty “On the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” based on agreed articles, and to continue discussions on any outstanding issues. -0-

11:52 10/25/2024

