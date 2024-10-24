Rubinyan explains why the peace treaty with Azerbaijan is not being signed

YEREVAN, October 24. /ARKA/. Armenian Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan admitted that there is no political will in Azerbaijan to sign a peace treaty with Armenia

"Everything is ready for signing a peace treaty. If Azerbaijan shows political will, it can be signed in a very short time," said Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Speaker of NA.

When asked whether it could be assumed that there is no such political will in Azerbaijan, he replied ‘’yes’’.

He noted that an attempt is currently being made to sign a peace treaty and the Armenian side is doing its best in this direction.

"We are ready to sign the agreement with the agreed points today. We are also ready to continue negotiations on the signing of peace treaty in general. I will not say more than that," Rubinyan said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told EU ambassadors that Armenia was ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan based on the agreed articles and continue further discussions on other issues. -0-

14:28 10/24/2024