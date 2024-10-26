Ameriabank's exclusive offers: MyHome platform and preferential loans

YEREVAN, 25 October. /ARKA/. At TOON EXPO 2024, Ameriabank is showcasing MyHome platform - the first and the only one in the market that offers a comprehensive online solution for buying property in the primary market- from selection of housing to mortgage approval. Clients only need to visit a notary office to confirm contracts.

MyHome platform presents 133 housing projects of 70 developers with more than 3,700 flats. Starting this year, the platform is offering also more than 1,000 secondary market flats from 31 brokers.

Visitors to the exhibition will receive a special offer for an online loan for the purchase of housing on the primary market at 12.5% per annum (instead of 13%).

Liana Aghayan, head of the mortgage lending products team, told reporters that TOON EXPO is the most important event of the year, which has brought together all market participants, buyers and sellers, banks, developers and brokers on one platform.

‘We have always given importance to learning about the needs of our customers. Today is also an opportunity to listen to their suggestions, which will enable us to improve our products in the future. We build stable, trusting and long-term relationships with our property developers. Today we have developed a favourable offer that will enable TOON EXPO participants to purchase their dream home at a lower rate and on lower price conditions,’ Aghayan said.

Your Home in Armenia: mortgage loan for Diaspora Armenians

Regardless of their country of residence, Diaspora compatriots can apply for Ameriabank's mortgage loan and buy, renovate or build a house in any part of Armenia.

The loan is provided irrespective of the applicant's place of residence and income registered in the Republic of Armenia, as well as without any origination and servicing fees.

Investment loan for buying a house abroad

Ameriabank's investment loan is the first and so far the only type of loan in Armenia, which can be used to buy immovable or movable property abroad and thus generate additional income. One can also apply for a loan as an individual to buy shares in Armenian and foreign companies or to invest in a business.

For investment loans, Ameriabank offers its visitors an interest rate 1% lower than the bank's standard interest rate for AMD, USD and EUR loans - 13%, 9.5% and 7.5% per annum, respectively.

About Ameriabank

Ameriabank is a leading financial and technological institution playing an important role in Armenia's economy. The Bank has introduced and continues to improve products, services and innovative platforms unique for the market, designed to meet people's financial and non-financial needs.

Ameriabank, as a dynamically developing fintech environment, offers holistic solutions that improve the quality of life.

The Bank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia. -0-

Read the news first and discuss them in our Telegram

18:53 10/25/2024