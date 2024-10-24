Hail nets will be installed in 270 settlements of Armenia with state co-financing - minister

YEREVAN, 24 October. /ARKA/. The Armenian government at a session on Thursday approved a programme to support farms in areas often affected by hailstorms.

With 75 per cent state co-financing, hail nets will be installed in 270 settlements (over orchards and sowing areas) on a total area of over 1,150 hectares.

Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan noted at the government session that the installation of anti-hail nets will cost AMD 12.1 million for each hectare.

The government plans to compensate 75 per cent of the costs, i.e. farmers will invest only AMD 3 million and the remaining AMD 9 million will be allocated by the authorities,’ he said.

In another decision, the government plans to finance a pilot programme envisaging the creation of gardens on the territories adjacent to houses and the installation of a modern irrigation system.

Funds will be allocated to the Economy Ministry. Within the framework of the programme, contracts have already been signed with 91 beneficiaries to finance the creation of gardens and installation of irrigation system on 6945 hectares ($1 - 387.67 drams).-0-

