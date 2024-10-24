Armenia exported 2,500 tons of potato this year- minister

YEREVAN, October 24, /ARKA/. Armenian has turned from a potato importer to an exporter of the agricultural produce, Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said on Wednesday.

He recalled that the country had exported 2,500 tons of potatoes in the first nine months of this year, while the previous year there were no exports at all.

Potato imports have also undergone significant changes. According to the minister, last year 7,500 ton were imported, this year only 500 tons in the first ten months, and that exclusively for seeds.

However, an early snowfall in Gegharkunik region, the main potato producing region, created difficulties for farmers who have not yet completed the harvest.

‘We reacted quickly to the situation and held a working meeting with the Governor of the region. In order to speed up the harvesting process, the ministry and the regional administration will provide farmers with the necessary equipment as long as weather conditions allow,’ Minister Papoyan said. -0-

10:49 10/24/2024