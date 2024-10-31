Armenian government approves allocation of 2.9 billion drams for regional subsidy programs

YEREVAN, October 31. /ARKA/. At a meeting on Thursday, the Armenian government approved the allocation of 2 billion 903 million drams for the implementation of subvention programs in the regions of country.

“About 28 subvention programs were approved and implemented in 17 communities of the country in 2022, 2023 and 2024,” recalled the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan.

The Minister said that it is proposed to allocate 10 million drams for one program in Aragatsotn region, 218 million drams for four programs in Ararat region, 153 million drams for four programs in Armavir region, 626 million drams for five programs in Gegharkunik region, 244 million drams for two programs in Lori region, 674 million drams for seven programs in Kotayk region, 809 million drams for two programs in Shirak region, 51 million drams for one program in Syunik region and about 120 million drams for two programs in Tavush region.

“In general, if we calculate the previous and current allocations, the government has already provided 19 billion 950 million drams for subvention programs,” Sanosyan summed up ($1 - 387.05 drams). -0-

12:16 10/31/2024