Consumer prices in Armenia in January-September 2024 showed zero growth

YEREVAN, September 25. /ARKA/. Consumer prices in Armenia showed zero growth in January-September 2024 when compared to the first nine months of last year, according to the numbers, released by the National Statistical Committee (NSC).

In September of this year, compared to September of last year, an increase of 0.6% was registered, and compared to August 2024 consumer prices were up 0.2%.

According to the NSC, prices for industrial goods in January-September 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 increased by 2.9%. In September 2024, prices for industrial goods were up 2.9%, and they showed zero growth as opposed to August 2024.

Armenian government’s inflation projection for 2024 is 4% (±1.5%). In September 2024, the 12-month inflation was 0.6%. The Central Bank projection is 2.1-2% for 2024.

The World Bank expects inflation in Armenia to be 3% in 2024, 3.5% in 2025, and 4% in 2026. The IMF predicts that prices in Armenia will grow by 3.1% in 2024 and by 3.7% in 2025. -0-

15:09 10/25/2024